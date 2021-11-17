At first, Douglas Salisbury’s peripheral artery disease, or PAD, crimped his sex life in small ways. “Cramping in my calves during sex was the most obvious related issue,” says the 60-year-old retired chemical dependency counselor.

Salisbury managed the cramps by drinking extra water before sex. He also tried applying ancient magnesium oil to the skin on his calves after hearing that the mineral might also ease the cramping.

He says it helped somewhat, but nothing helped Salisbury more than simply standing up or hanging his legs off the side of the bed. “Gravity helps,” he says.

But over time, PAD began giving Salisbury major problems in the bedroom.

Salisbury had a harder time getting an erection. “It didn’t seem to be a frequent problem at first,” he says. But soon, he realized it was taking longer than usual to become aroused.

Salisbury’s doctor told him it was likely a side effect of his medication. But stopping certain medications for a cardiovascular condition isn’t always an option.