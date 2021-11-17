Doug Fugate loves to travel. But going places can require lots of walking and long-stretches of sitting -- in cars, trains, or airplanes. And that can be tricky because Fugate has peripheral artery disease (PAD), in which narrowed arteries prevent blood from flowing easily to his legs and arms. Fugate, who’s 58 and lives in Austin, TX, has had two femoral-popliteal bypasses to open blocked arteries in his legs. He wants to keep these bypasses open. When he travels, Fugate makes sure to move frequently, even when he is on a plane. “Walking is often the best medicine for PAD,” he says.

Getting Around Many people with PAD can travel safely, says Kurtis Kim, MD, director of The Vascular Laboratory at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. But if PAD makes walking painful, smart preparations can make your trips go more smoothly. Know your limits. For example, if you’re headed to the airport or a train station, if you think you may need it, ask ahead if wheelchairs or other assistance is available. Since his surgery to open the blood flow to his legs, Fugate’s leg pain is minimal enough that he can get by at airports without a wheelchair.