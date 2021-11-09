A few years ago, Dale Smith was unable to walk more than 10 or 15 paces at work before leg and toe pain forced her to sit and rest. As assistant manager of a grocery store in Beebe, AR, that was a big problem. “I have to constantly be on the floor walking,” says Smith, now 61.

Following a visit to her cardiologist, after she had a heart attack a year earlier, Smith learned she had peripheral artery disease (PAD), a narrowing of the arteries that mainly occurs in the legs. She had an angioplasty procedure done in a leg artery and began taking medication for pain and cholesterol.

Recently, Smith’s smartwatch told her she walked 15,000 steps pain-free, and she has kept a job she loves.

“I’m thankful I have a really great boss who understood fully and told me to take as many rest breaks as I needed,” she says. “But I did worry before if I could keep working.”