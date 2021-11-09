For the first time in what seems like forever, Judith Taylor sleeps without interruption. She’s not awakened by pain or numbness in her feet caused by the peripheral artery disease (PAD) she was diagnosed with 3 years ago. She doesn’t need an extra blanket and socks to keep her left foot, which had the poorest circulation, warm.

“This foot was so cold it would wake me up in the middle of the night,” says Taylor, 68, a minister in Shreveport, LA. “Now it’s the foot that keeps the other one warm.”

As one of the more than 8.5 million Americans with PAD -- a narrowing or blockage in the arteries that feed the extremities, most often the legs -- Taylor found relief through an angioplasty. Whether to do it was hardly even a question: Her blockage was severe; the pain and discomfort were interrupting her sleep and her life.

Taylor had two procedures within 2 years. Each involved putting stents in; she stayed in the hospital for several days.