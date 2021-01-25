By Jang Jaswal, as told to Danny Bonvissuto

I grew up in India and migrated to the United States in the mid-’80s.

It was stressful to settle down into the American lifestyle, because I couldn’t find a job in my field. Before I moved to America, I was the head of the science department at Narayan Indian College in the Fiji Islands. In those days, we didn’t have the internet: You read the newspaper, applied for jobs, and waited for someone to answer. So I drove a truck until I found a position in quality control for pharmaceuticals.

I smoked two packs a day, didn’t exercise, drank soda, and loved Kentucky Fried Chicken. Even though I have a genetic history of heart issues -- my dad died at 66 from a heart attack, and my mother died at 72 from heart issues -- I felt young and strong.

I had my first heart attack 3 years after I moved to America. I was 32 years old.