What's Behind Major Rise in Heart Failure Deaths?

May 3, 2024 -- Americans are dying of heart failure today at a higher rate than they did in 1999, reversing years of progress in reducing the death rate.

That is the stark message of a new JAMA Cardiology study, which finds that the current mortality rate from heart failure is 3% higher than it was 25 years ago. Based on data from death certificates, the study says, the mortality rate fell significantly from 1999 to 2009, then plateaued for a few years before sharply increasing from 2012 to 2019. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the latest year for which data is available, heart failure deaths accelerated.

“These data are striking,” said Veronique Roger, MD, MPH, chief of the epidemiology and community health branch of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. “They really constitute an urgent call for action to reverse this trend.”

Roger, who was not involved in the study, noted that during the 2000s, the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease declined and that now it has leveled off, largely because of the burst in deaths attributed to heart failure. “This paper shows that not only are we are not making progress, but our gains are being eroded. So it’s a major deal.”