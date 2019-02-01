Protect Yourself: Cardiac Deaths Spike in Winter Weather

Jan. 2. 2024 – The holidays are a time of togetherness and cheer, celebration and joy. But they’re also a time of excess. Excess fattening foods, alcohol, stress, and other unhealthy things can harm your heart and blood vessels. As a result, the number of heart attacks and strokes during the winter rises dramatically, and with fewer people seeking the medical care they need, cardiac deaths also spike.

Research shows that cardiac deaths increase by nearly 5% from Dec. 25 until Jan. 7.

For those who already have a higher risk of a cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke, stress brought on by the holidays can push matters to a breaking point, said Laxmi Mehta, MD, a cardiologist at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center. Some of it is good stress, like the excitement of seeing family and friends. Other things, like financial strain, traveling, and a busy to-do list, are bad stressors – but they all affect heart health. Even minor stress can have an impact because it increases inflammation in the body, which is linked to higher blood pressure and lower good HDL cholesterol.