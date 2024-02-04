Lower-Income Americans at Higher Risk of Death From Excess Salt

April 2, 2024 – Eating food with high amounts of salt has long been linked to a greater risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. But much of the research on salt’s effects have been with middle- and upper-income populations.

A study says large portion of low-income African Americans and White Americans exceed the current recommended sodium intake level. So why is this population getting too much salt?

“In this marginalized group, it is almost always consistent with food access,” said Lena Beal, a registered dietitian nutritionist and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Lower access to healthier food involves few options outside of convenience foods, a lack of education about healthier food choices, and problems being able to afford quality food, she said

Salt is a necessary nutrient, but a diet with too much of this good thing is linked to death from heart disease.

A large portion of low-income African Americans and White Americas exceeded the current recommended sodium intake level in the new study, “which may have contributed to their high cardiovascular disease mortality rate,” said senior author Xiao-Ou Shu, MD, PhD, a researcher in the Department of Medicine, Division of Epidemiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Cardiovascular disease is a term for problems with your heart and blood vessels.