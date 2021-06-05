What I Want You to Know About Living With HIV

Four people with HIV share what they want you to know about the realities of living with the virus.

Still, the stigma surrounding HIV hasn’t disappeared. Misconceptions about how the virus spreads and who is at risk still abound.

Life with HIV has changed a lot since the 1980s and ‘90s. What was once a death sentence has become a treatable condition. Today, people with HIV can look forward to the future.

Vince Crisostomo: More Than 3 Decades With HIV

I've been HIV-positive for 34 years. It seems weird to talk about being an older person with HIV because I wasn't expected to live to 30. And now I'm 60.

I was infected in 1987, but I didn't find out officially until I was tested in 1989. There was a rumor going around that Asian people didn't get HIV, so I didn't think I was going to be positive.

I remember that the doctor blurted out, “You're HIV positive.”

I asked, "Am I going to die?" And she said, "Most likely you won't live to see 30." There was no treatment at the time. There was nothing. It was a totally different time.

I was the first one in my little group of friends to test positive. It was challenging. My friends and I used to go out for meals. I noticed that if I took something off a plate, nobody ate after me. If I smoked a cigarette, nobody smoked after me. If you were gay, people didn't want you to be around their children. Not because you were going to do something to them, but because they were afraid their kids might get HIV.

Things have changed a lot. For the most part, people tend to be much more sensitive and much more kind. There are a lot of things we got right. The treatment, access to health care, that kind of stuff. But there's a lot of stuff we're still working on, like issues related to gender and race.

And there are still a lot of misconceptions. Some people think HIV is done. Or they think HIV is a moral issue. It's not. People have had sex since the beginning of time, and our young people should be educated and given the tools they need to protect themselves.

I think one of the best things people can do for someone with HIV is to listen. Be empathetic, but don't try to rescue them. We're not a project. And if you can't listen, write a check. Support the organizations that help people with HIV.