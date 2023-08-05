May 8, 2023 --- “Think of it as a morning after pill, but for STIs,” was how Aniruddha Hazra, MD, put it. Hazra specializes in infectious disease at University of Chicago Medicine Infectious Disease and Global Health unit.

The cause of the grand statement? New research that shows the antibiotic doxycycline reduces the onset of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by two-thirds after exposure.

“So while a morning after pill can be a prophylaxis (or prevention) against pregnancy, doxycycline can be used shortly after sexual contact, or potential exposure with an STI to prevent acquisition of an infection,” Hazra, who was not involved in the study, said.

The new research from the National Institutes of Health, aimed to ground previous case studies of doxycycline in a clinical trial of men who have sex with men, said lead researcher Anne Luetkemeyer, MD, an infectious disease specialist with the University of California, San Francisco.

Earlier research from France in 2016 seemed to show that doxycycline – or doxy – worked against sexually transmitted diseases. But Luetkemeyer’s team wanted to confirm those findings and study its effects in a different population, she said.