Dealing With the Physical Impact of Intense Grief

June 23, 2023 – Susan Whitmore lost her daughter Erika 20 years ago to a rare sinus cancer.

And even though she is a grief counselor in Pacific Palisades, CA, “I thought the grief would literally kill me,” she said. “People often don’t talk about how physical grief is, but it’s a shock to your entire being. When this grief came flooding in, I didn’t know what to do with it.”

Whitmore remembers thinking, “I don’t know how anyone can survive this.” Then she began to contemplate her situation. “Maybe I will survive, but this type of grief has to be doing something to my body — to my bones, creating gut-wrenching, unrelenting pain that goes on day after day, week after week, month after month.”

The grief indeed took a physical toll. Whitmore began having chest pain that turned out to be a symptom of anxiety attacks. “But I had other physical experiences as well,” she said. She eventually developed an autoimmune disease and, now in her 70s, has high blood pressure, too.