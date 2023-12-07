I’m Perfectly Healthy and Still Got High Blood Pressure. Why?

July 12, 2023 -- Can a seemingly healthy person develop high blood pressure? The answer is yes: You can develop primary hypertension, or high blood pressure, even if you exercise regularly, eat healthy foods, and don’t smoke.

Primary hypertension is high blood pressure from an unknown cause -- though it commonly stems from family history and genetics as well as lifestyle choices and other factors. Secondary hypertension is high blood pressure from an illness such as kidney failure, sleep apnea, preeclampsia, or thyroid disease.

Nearly 50% of U.S. adults, or around 119 million people, have stage 1 hypertension (meaning a blood pressure at or above 130/80) or stage 2 hypertension (at or above 140/90), according to the CDC. Having high blood pressure can lead to heart disease -- the leading cause of death in U.S. adults -- but only around 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have the disease under control.

Martin Cassels, 57, falls into the primary hypertension category. He goes on daily 3-mile walks and has maintained a normal weight for his 6-foot stature through the years. Cassels was surprised when his family doctor diagnosed him with high blood pressure in his 40s at a routine checkup. Cassels needed to shed pounds to normalize his blood pressure levels. He adopted a strict diet and exercise plan, and even dropped a pant size.