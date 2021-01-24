In one study, 59% of people with UC who didn’t take their medicine as prescribed had a flare within a year. The problem is that flares can worsen the disease, Cohen says. You may have more severe inflammation, or it can affect a larger area.

You may have complications. Unchecked inflammation can lead to permanent damage. “With every flare, the structure of your bowels change,” Charabaty says. This can lead to life-threatening problems, such as:

A hole in your colon (perforation): Chronic inflammation and ulcers may lead to a hole in the intestinal wall. The contents of your intestine, including bacteria, can spill into your abdomen and cause a dangerous infection.

Although it’s rare, the entire lining of your colon can become inflamed. When it becomes very swollen, your colon may stop contracting. A rapidly swelling colon (toxic megacolon): In this serious complication, the colon expands and stops contracting and moving gas through your intestines. The raises the risk of your colon rupturing, which is life-threatening.

You may go through withdrawal. If you’re taking steroids to control a flare, stopping them suddenly can lead to fatigue, weakness, nausea, joint pain, and body aches. That’s because steroids are similar to a natural hormone called cortisol. If you take them for more than a few weeks, your body stops making as much cortisol. As a result, going off of them abruptly can cause your body to go through withdrawal. Your doctor can help you taper off of them slowly.

Your current medicine may not work anymore. After you stop taking a certain drug for your UC, it may not have the same effect when you start taking it again. “For example, you may take a medicine for a mild case of UC,” Charabaty says. But with the next flare, your disease is more severe, so it doesn’t cut it anymore.

If you quit a biologic, your body may develop a resistance that that drug. Biologic therapies target specific proteins that cause inflammation. When you stop a biologic for a while, your body can develop antibodies and stop responding to the treatment. You’ll need to switch to another drug. But the problem is that medications for UC are limited. You may run out of options, Charabaty says.

You risk for cancer could go up. About 5% to 8% of people with UC will develop colorectal cancer within 20 years of their diagnosis. Going off your medication may worsen those odds, Ali says. Over time, chronic inflammation can damage your DNA and lead to cancer.