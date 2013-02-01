Treatment May Help Women in Early Menopause Remain Fertile

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental treatment may restore fertility during early menopause, a small new study claims.

Typically, menopause ends a woman's ability to get pregnant. But researchers report that administering platelet-rich plasma and hormones, called gonadotropins, might stimulate ovulation to make pregnancy possible.

"The most surprising finding in this work is awakening the sleeping beauty, restoration of ovulatory function after menopause," said lead researcher Dr. Chao Chin Hsu, from the department of obstetrics and gynecology at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei.

As women enter menopause, their ovaries lose normal function and there are less than 1,000 retained immature ovarian follicles. These immature follicles are typically resistant to gonadotropin or other stimulants, he said.

More women are delaying pregnancy until it becomes problematic, and about 12% of women experience early menopause, when ovarian function ceases at or before age 45.

These women usually need donor eggs to have a chance of becoming pregnant, but techniques that stimulate ovarian function might make it possible for a woman to become pregnant without donor help.