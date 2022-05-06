May 6, 2022 -- A fertility procedure that mixes genetic material from three people to prevent couples from having children with certain debilitating and potentially fatal inherited disorders is now legal in two countries: the U.K. and Australia.

Australia’s senate passed a bill on March 30 amending pre-existing laws to allow the procedure in certain circumstances.

The goal of this procedure is to prevent genetic disorders caused by defective mitochondria, the power plants inside our cells that provide energy for normal growth and development. When mitochondria don't produce any energy at all, the resulting genetic disorders are quickly fatal. When mitochondria make only a little energy, children can have severe illnesses and disabilities.

"The outcomes from this problem are really severe, and it's highly likely that the baby will be very sick or die," says Arthur Caplan, PhD, head of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Mitochondria have a little bit of DNA, and children inherit them from their mother. To avoid children inheriting this damaged genetic material, mitochondrial donation, also known as three-parent in vitro fertilization (IVF), takes the nucleus, which contains most of the DNA that makes us who we are, from an egg of the mother and puts it into a donated egg from a woman with healthy mitochondria.