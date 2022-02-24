May 17, 2022 – University of Pennsylvania scientists who froze testicular tissue from rats over 2 decades ago have discovered the tissue is still viable, marking the latest step forward in keeping male cancer survivors fertile.

More than 23 years after the tissue was frozen, those rat cells were reimplanted and able to produce viable sperm, the researchers report in a new PLOS Biology paper.

"This is the first time tissue of this type has been frozen for such a long time and used to regenerate whole tissue," says lead study author Eoin Whelan, PhD, of the Brinster Laboratory of Reproductive Physiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. "This has implications for a number of fields, including our focus, which is restoration of fertility for children who've undergone chemotherapy or ablative cell therapy."

A side effect of such cancer treatments is lower fertility later in life, the researchers note. While adolescent boys can have sperm banked, prepubescent boys, who don’t yet produce sperm, have no options to preserve fertility.