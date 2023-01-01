Jan. 18, 2023 – Only about 4% of men who signed up to be sperm donors in the United States or Denmark completed the process and had their sperm frozen for use in medically assisted reproduction, new research reveals.

Some men apply online, have their sperm tested, but do not go any further in the process. Others are rejected because of low thawed sperm quality, a self-reported health condition, or from failure to pass an infectious disease test or genetic screening.

These low figures should not discourage men who wish to become sperm donors, says Allan Pacey, PhD, lead author of the study and professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield in the U.K.

“A constant supply of new donor applicants is needed. So my advice to would-be donors is don't be put off by the low success rates,” he says. “We need men to come forward to be screened and see if sperm donation is for them.”

The findings were published online this month in the journal Human Reproduction.