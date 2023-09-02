Feb. 9, 2023 -- Planning to start or expand your family by 2033? Thanks to emerging technologies in the field of in vitro fertilization, conceiving a baby in this near future might look like something out of a science fiction movie more so than it does today.

Artificial intelligence already plays a role in the complex laboratory process, and its uses are likely to grow. Precision 3D printing and advanced microscopes also have the potential to help identify embryos more likely to result in a healthy pregnancy.

“I can’t believe how far we’ve come in the four decades I’ve been doing this,” says David Gardner, PhD, scientific director at Melbourne IVF in East Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. “But what I’m really excited about [is] where the next 5 to 10 years are going. I feel we’re on the verge of something monumental.”

Here’s a glimpse of tomorrow’s IVF tech.

An Assist for Embryo ‘Artisans’

Deciding which embryo to implant in a patient’s womb is like judging a beauty contest, says Denny Sakkas, PhD, scientific director at Boston IVF in Waltham, MA, who with Gardner published a paper on the future of IVF in the journal Fertility and Sterility.