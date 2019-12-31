What Are the Early Warning Signs of Vaping Illness?

Electronic cigarettes were originally designed as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes. But it turns out smoking e-cigarettes -- commonly known as vaping -- has its own risks. In August 2019, the CDC began tracking cases of severe lung problems in people who vape. Thousands had lung damage that needed treatment in hospitals, and several died from the condition. Eventually, researchers tied these cases to vaping. The illness is now called e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI). Doctors and researchers are still working to learn more about this condition, including its exact causes and long-term effects. But there are early signs of EVALI to watch for so you know when to get help.

Early Symptoms of EVALI Although researchers know the condition is tied to vaping, they’re not yet clear how it happens. “We’re still not exactly sure the exact cause of it, but there is an inflammatory response that occurs in the lung presumed due to something in the aerosol from vaping,” says Joanna Tsai, MD, a pulmonologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Someone with EVALI may have breathing and digestive problems, along with other symptoms, including: Fever

Chills

Cough

A hard time breathing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Belly pain

Loss of appetite (not hungry)

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Weight loss Some people say their symptoms formed over a few days, while others say it took several weeks. Those affected seem to have serious lung damage. They may even need intensive care and support with a ventilator, a machine that helps you breathe.