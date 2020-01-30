First Spread of Coronavirus in U.S. Confirmed

Jan. 30, 2020 – A man in Illinois has become the first person to become infected with the coronavirus without leaving the U.S.

The man is thehusband of a woman in her 60s who recently returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, China. The woman was one of the original five who carried the virus back to the U.S. after traveling abroad.

The woman and her husband are now both isolated in a hospital. The woman is in good condition. Her husband, who has other medical conditions, is stable.

Shortly after the CDC announcement, the World Health Organization voted to declare the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. It’s only the fifth time since 2005 the organization has taken that step, even as much remains unknown about how the virus spreads.

Around the world, there has been limited person-to-person spread among nine close contacts of travelers returning from China, says CDC Director Robert Redfield.

He admits there’s still a lot that health officials don’t know.

“The full picture of how easily and how sustainable this virus can spread is unclear,” Redfield says.

An infectious disease expert says this new case is a good sign.

“This means the system is working,” says William Schaffner, MD, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. “Clinicians are alert. The cases are being defined and cared for, and here, the public health system has defined the contacts of those five cases and is following them.”

Chinese scientists who studied the growth of the outbreak have found that the basic reproductive number for the virus, or R0, is 2.2, meaning that each person who is infected will pass the virus on to an average of 2.2 others. Their finding is published in TheNew England Journal of Medicine.

The basic reproduction number isn’t set in stone. It drops as researchers succeed in isolating sick patients before they can spread the virus to others. The CDC is working on doing that.

There are isolated reports of cases where the infection has spread to others before sick people have symptoms. If so, experts say, it may be harder to break the chains of transmission.