Healthcare Workers in China Hit Hard by Novel Coronavirus

MARCH 24, 2020 -- Health officials and medical experts are racing to contain the rapidly spreading 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has infected more than 43,107 individuals and killed more than 1018 in 25 countries as of February 11, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the rapidly changing information, researchers are reporting two new case-series studies from China and a review of case-finding information in the United States. The largest case series published to date highlights the risk for hospital staff in the early part of the outbreak, with nearly one third of cases occurring in healthcare professionals.

Also today, the WHO announced that there is now an official name for the disease caused by this virus: COVID-19. "COVI" stands for coronavirus and "D" stands for disease.

Persons Evaluated for 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States

As of February 11, the total number of cases in the United States was 13, with the most recent case confirmed in California.

In January 2020, experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) answered clinical inquiries regarding approximately 650 individuals in the United States and tested 210 symptomatic persons for 2019-nCoV infection, according to a report published online February 7 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Overall, 11 of the 210 screened tested positive for 2019-nCoV (and are included in the 13 patients currently reported in the United States).

Of those screened, 148 (70%) had travel-related risk only, 42 (20%) had been in close contact with an ill laboratory-confirmed case or with a person under investigation (PUI), and 18 (9%) reported both travel- and contact-related risks, Kristina L. Bajema, MD, from the Epidemic Intelligence Service and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, both at the CDC, and colleagues report.

Most (178 patients; 85%) of the individuals who required testing were identified in a healthcare setting, 26 (12%) through contact tracing, and six (3%) through airport screening.

In January, all testing had to be done in CDC laboratories. However, on February 4, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the CDC's 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, which allows it to be used at any CDC-qualified laboratory in the United States, which may speed testing and case finding.