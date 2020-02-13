Quarantined for Coronavirus: What It's Like

Not Quite Home

CDC officials have said they are trying to make life in quarantine as comfortable as possible. The evacuees are not restricted to their rooms but are requested to keep a ''social" distance of about 6 feet from other families; children should not share toys.

"We can walk around the hotel," Wei says. ''They have fencing outside. I try to take them out for a short walk. They've organized some activities for people, but I choose not to take them there."

Wei cites two reasons: "Right now I don't have that energy to deal with the extra [effort]," she says. "I know my son. If I take him out, and he played with the other kids, he is going to throw a big-time tantrum [when he has to go back to the room]."

There's also the challenge of keeping face masks on young children. "I tried, no luck," says Wei, who keeps her own mask on when she leaves the room. So it's better, she thinks, to let them play with each other and for her to keep them entertained. A former preschool teacher, she's well aware of the germs exchanged among young children. "You know how schools and day care are like a factory for germs," she says.

Each day is similar, says Wei, describing the routine as ''food, sleep, and clean up." The children's body clocks are still not reset from China, and they often wake up in the middle off the night. "We play a little bit until breakfast time. Then we go get breakfast."

Meals are set up near the elevators, she says, and she chooses to bring food back to the room.

Every afternoon, she puts them down for a nap, continuing to try to reset their body clocks. "I let them take a long nap, 3 hours at least, but I don't let them go over 4. Then I change her diaper, give them milk, and it should be about time to get dinner. I turn on the TV for my older one, but he doesn't just stay there and watch TV."

As of two days ago, none has shown any symptoms. Does she worry? "I have been paranoid, but I know if I am being rational I shouldn't be," she says. "My last day outside was Jan. 19 (back in Wuhan). The kids started staying inside before then. They are healthy."

She credits her practice of Buddhism with helping her stay calm for herself and for them.

"We can deal with a few more days."