With New Hotspots, Coronavirus on Verge of Pandemic

Feb. 24, 2020 -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that while new fronts had opened up in the battle against COVID-19, the rapidly spreading infection was not yet a pandemic.

“For the moment, we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus. We’re not witnessing large-scale severe disease or deaths,” says WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

While reports of new cases have slowed down in China, recent clusters with hundreds of cases have been reported around the South Korean city of Daegu and in northern Italy near the Lombardy region.

As of Feb. 24, South Korea had reported 833 cases, and many of those reportedly had ties to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and a local hospital. Italy had reported 230 cases and 5 deaths.

Iran has officially reported 64 cases around the city of Qom, though that number may be an underestimate because the confirmed death rate from COVID-19 is thought to be around 1%-2% of cases. Iran has reported 12 deaths, which suggests a higher number of undetected or unreported illnesses. Because it takes a few weeks to die of the infection, reporting this many deaths also suggests the outbreak in Iran is more advanced than currently known.

China has the majority of cases with more than 77,000 and nearly 3,000 deaths.

“Does this virus have pandemic potential, absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet,” Tedros says.

A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, according to the WHO. The organization no longer follows a specific process for declaring a pandemic. Tedros says they have already declared COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEIC, their highest level of alert.

Pandemics are more severe than outbreaks or epidemics. It’s a term that signals that a disease is a threat to the entire world. While public health officials seemed to downplay the significance of attaching the word to COVID-19, there’s no doubt about its importance in public messaging.

Tedros says that though significant hotspots had flared up in recent days, they should be considered separate epidemics affecting each country in different ways. He says each outbreak needs its own tailored response.