COVID-19 Preparedness: Clinicians Can Lead the Way

FEBRUARY 27, 2020 -- Clinicians can help lead the way in COVID-19 preparedness by fighting pandemic denial in themselves and being frank with their patients, says Peter Sandman, PhD, a risk communication consultant based in New York City.

"People have to get through their adjustment reaction before they can get down to the hard work of preparedness," he told Medscape Medical News. "Clinicians who go through their own [oh my god (OMG)] adjustment reactions now will be more empathic and helpful when their patients go through theirs."

Despite warnings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the inevitability of COVID-19's community spread in the U.S ­— and "disruption to everyday life might be severe," and the public should "prepare for the expectation that this is going to be bad" ­— there is still a dismissive attitude among many North American physicians, say Sandman and his risk communication partner Jody Lanard, MD.

"[We] are hearing lots of stories of doctors pooh-poohing patients' concerns about coronavirus," Sandman said.

But, as previously reported by Medscape Medical News, Sandman and Lanard say it's time to risk scaring people. "Over the past couple of weeks, Jody and I have gone through our own OMG adjustment reactions as we realized that we've been Practicing for The Big One for decades — and now it looks like this is it," he said.

Sandman and Lanard say that by first showing empathy, physicians can help patients "bear their fear if it's appropriate, and help people overcome their fear if it's excessive or misplaced."

He added that "everyone's fear of scaring people has delayed the inevitable and necessary adjustment reaction…In times of uncertainty, it's impossible to titrate your level of expressed alarm perfectly. You have to 'guesstimate' how bad things will get, knowing that you may turn out wrong. Warnings that turn out excessive if the risk fizzles are more forgivable than reassurances that turn out dangerous if the risk metastasizes."

Clinicians also have good reason to be fearful for themselves and their staff, he said. "People infected with COVID-19 and people who suspect they might be infected with COVID-19 will soon be crowding their doctors' offices, and street clinics, and hospital emergency rooms. Masks may be in short supply — and may not be sufficient to do the job."