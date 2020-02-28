Preparing for Coronavirus: Dos and Don’ts

Feb. 28, 2020 -- Public health officials have been urging people to prepare -- not panic -- for the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). Those calls took on added urgency as cases of the virus have started to spike in countries outside China. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself right now:

Dos and Don’ts for Everyone

DO wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, several times a day. Use soap and water or a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol:

Before cooking or eating

After using the bathroom

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

DON’T touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you have somehow come into contact with the virus, touching your face can help it enter your body.

DO learn the symptoms, which are similar to flu:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Most cases do not start with a runny nose.

DON’T wear a mask unless you’re sick. Masks help protect others from catching the virus, but wearing one when you’re healthy won’t do much. Demand has been so high worldwide that shortages have begun. Leave the masks for people who really need them, like the sick or health care professionals.

DO consider taking extra precautions and staying out of public places if you’re over 60 years old, or have a condition, as you have a higher risk of developing the disease. Note that as of now, the highest-risk groups appear to be seniors and people with preexisting conditions like heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes.

DON’T travel if you have a fever. If you get sick on flight, tell crew immediately. When you get home, contact a health professional.

DO reconsider travel to affected countries. Currently, the CDC advises against all nonessential travel to China and South Korea. For people in a higher-risk group -- seniors and people with preexisting conditions -- the agency suggests postponing nonessential travel to Italy, Japan, and Iran as well. Find the latest advisories here.

DON’T panic. At this point, cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. number in the dozens. Only one has no clear connection to another country or sick person.