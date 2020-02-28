COVID-19 Mortality Rate May Be 'Considerably Less Than 1%'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 2, 2020 -- The mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be "considerably less than 1%," instead of the 2% reported by some groups, write Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and colleagues in an editorial published February 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The editorial appeared alongside a report by Wei-jie Guan, PhD, and colleagues, that characterized 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 from 552 hospitals in China through January 29, 2020. Guan is with the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University in China,

"Guan et al report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%," Fauci and colleagues write.

"This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively."

Fauci and colleagues also said research is in full swing to develop a vaccine and they write that the NIH expects the first patients will enter phase 1 trials by early spring.

Characteristics of the Chinese Cohort

In the 1099-patient cohort, the average age was 47 years and 41.9% were female, Guan and colleagues report.

Overall, 67 (6.1%) patients experienced a composite endpoint event, which included admission to an intensive care unit, use of a mechanical ventilator, or death. When the events were analyzed individually, 5% of patients were admitted to the ICU, 2.3% placed on a ventilator, and 1.4% died.

Among 173 patients with severe disease, 43 patients (24.9%) met the composite endpoint.