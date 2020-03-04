Deadly Seattle-Area Outbreak Rattles Nursing Homes

“Soap and water is a great invention,” she says. “It really makes a difference.”

But in many health care facilities she’s visited, there aren’t sinks in convenient locations, or there’s no hand soap at the sink, or no paper towels, or no trash can for the paper towels. “Somehow, one or the other of those is always missing,” she says. “Real basic stuff that people always forget about because they’re rushing to get these useless masks.”

National Nurses United, the country’s largest union of registered nurses, has been doing a survey to ask its members how prepared their facilities are for an outbreak of coronavirus. Of 6,000 nurses in all sorts of facilities who answered the survey, only 44% report that their employer has given them information about the coronavirus and how to recognize and respond to possible cases. Only 29% say their workplace had a plan for isolating patients with COVID-19.

“That’s kind of scary,” says Jane Thomason, the union’s lead industrial hygienist.

Gillick says that at minimum, nursing homes should be following CDC guidelines.

There are 1.7 million long-term care beds in the United States, she says, with some people in long-stay facilities and others in rehab facilities for shorter stays.

Assisted living facilities are not intended to provide medical services, so they do not have infectious disease consultants on staff. “They’re going to be a classic case of making up the rules and not necessarily rational ones,” she says.

Dementia patients are in another category, Gillick says, because it’s hard to get them to wash their hands appropriately. Like toddlers, she says, dementia patients “drip and they gook and they poop, and there’s not the greatest sanitation.”

It’s crucial, she says, for nursing home workers to stay home when they’re not feeling well, rather than coming in to work, possibly spreading disease.

“It’s so often the case that people in the medical profession work even when they’re sick, because it’s the macho thing to do,” she says.