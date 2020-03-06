Low Stock, High Prices for Coronavirus Supplies

Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the 2020 coronavirus outbreak, see our news coverage.

March 6, 2020 -- Stefan Damian steered his shopping cart, filled with paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies, to the checkout of a Los Angeles Target store. He and girlfriend, Olga Antal, had hoped to find hand sanitizer, too. But this store, like many others across the country, was sold out Thursday.

As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. climb, public health officials are advising people to have enough food, water, and cleaning supplies to sit out a potential 14-day quarantine at home if they are exposed to the virus. Damian and Antal said they made their purchases to be prepared. "Just in case," Antal said. "You never know."

The advice to get ready has triggered a massive nationwide shopping trip, with shortages widespread and price gouging, especially online, becoming common. People are overbuying and hoarding some supplies like masks, which the CDC and others have repeatedly said are not needed for anyone who is well and should be reserved for medical professionals and others in real need. The hoarding can put those in true medical need of such supplies at risk, experts say. And it’s not clear when certain products, like hand sanitizer, will be back on store shelves.

Shortages are widespread, and as a result, some merchants are limiting purchases: