CROI Goes Digital After COVID-19 Cases Rise in Boston

MARCH 9, 2020, BOSTON -- Every morning, Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, zooms in on the number of new COVID-19 cases around the world, in the country, in the South, in Alabama, and in Birmingham.

So far, the number of cases in the United States has risen, as has the death toll. Although no cases have been reported in Alabama, they have been reported in two neighboring states: Georgia and Florida.

Marrazzo works closely with COVID-19 preparedness task forces in her state and at her university, and dons her white coat to provide updates to the state's media outlets. She knew she had to step up after learning that at least one in 10 healthcare workers were required to be in quarantine after potential exposure in the early days of the outbreak.

"I can't not be here to coordinate this," she said she remembered thinking. "I can't not be here to communicate with leadership. And I cannot not be here to work if I need to work."

Most years, Marrazzo attends the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), she told Medscape Medical News, but 5 days ago, she decided not to travel to Boston.

Then 3 days ago, CROI conference organizers confirmed that she had made the right decision when they did what no other area medical conference has done so far during the outbreak: go virtual, with webcasts, Twitter conversations, and science by the bedside, on the couch, or on a laptop.

"We've dedicated our lives to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases," Mary Kearney, MD, PhD, head of the translational research section in the HIV dynamics and replication program at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes for Health (NIH), said from her home in Maryland. "It's important for us to lead by example, to protect our colleagues and their families. It's people first."

The move comes amid conflicting messages from top government officials on the severity of COVID-19 and the best methods to respond to it. But public health officials have countered that the threat of community spread will require intentional action.