Who's Most at Risk From Coronavirus?

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues its relentless spread around the world, the greatest worry has been for older people. But experts stress that age is not the sole determinant of risk for severe illness or death.

"The elderly and people with chronic diseases have the highest risk. If you're not sure if you're at a higher risk, talk to your doctor," said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Even then, not everyone within a high-risk category faces the same level of risk. Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association, said the risk exists on "a continuum."

For example, having heart disease is often cited as a risk factor. Heart disease encompasses a lot of conditions, including having a past history of heart attack, heart failure, irregular heart rhythms, peripheral artery disease, and even high blood pressure.

So, while people with any of those conditions has an elevated risk, typically, someone who's older and has severe heart failure is at a much higher risk of developing complications from a COVID-19 infection than a middle-aged person with high blood pressure.

Sanchez said he would even recommend that people who have conditions that increase the risk of heart and blood vessel disease -- such as high cholesterol, diabetes or even prediabetes -- "be more careful."

Groups at greater risk from the new coronavirus include:

Older People

Dr. Lindsey Gottlieb, director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York City, said, "Age seems to be the greatest consideration when considering who gets most sick from this virus."

She said that the risk appears to start going up around age 50 and just goes up from there, with the oldest people facing the highest risk.

Bleasdale explained that, "as we age, our immune system is altered, so it's important to stay as healthy as you can. Someone who's 70 and very active and healthy is probably at a lower risk than a less active person that age, but will still be at a higher risk than someone who is 45 years old."