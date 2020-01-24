What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 19, 2020 -- Two widely assayed cardiac biomarkers are often elevated in patients with coronavirus infection (COVID-19), for reasons that are still poorly understood, but tests for them shouldn't be ordered except for standard clinical reasons.

That means assays for troponins and natriuretic peptides should be obtained only for such patients who have clinical signs of acute myocardial infarction (MI) or heart failure, respectively.

Those are top-line messages from a short review posted by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) aimed in part at discouraging unnecessary application of widely-used heart-disease biomarker assays in the unfamiliar times of a global public health emergency.

"The ramifications of downstream testing from random measurement of cardiac biomarkers cannot be discounted. Consults, echocardiograms, CT, or invasive angiograms and other further investigation of abnormal cardiac biomarkers run the risk of exposing healthcare providers and other patients," the article's author, James L. Januzzi Jr, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

"For all those reasons, clinicians should strongly consider reserving measurement of troponin and natriuretic peptide testing for circumstances in which they would add meaningfully to the clinical picture, and where they would significantly alter the management of patients with the virus."

The assays include those for cardiac troponin (cTn) and either brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) or N-terminal proBNP (NT-proBNP). Elevations in cTn by high-sensitivity assay (hs-cTn) are even more likely in patients with COVID-19, the article cautions.

The number of "confirmed and presumptive positive" US cases of COVID-19 has reached 10,442 in all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a total of 191,127 cases globally as of March 18, but the picture changes rapidly. Other sources report more than 240,000 cases around the world as of today.

Given the novelty of coronavirus as a public health threat, there are as yet few publications on the cardiovascular implications of COVID-19. However, elevations in the biomarkers are common in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in general, and are "associated with an unfavorable course," the article notes.