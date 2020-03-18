Digestive Symptoms Tied to Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

UPDATED March 19, 2020: This story has been updated to clarify the study findings. // Patients with gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms who were admitted to the hospital and were diagnosed with COVID-19 were more likely to have severe disease than patients who did not have GI symptoms, according to findings published March 18 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

However, the unexpectedly large proportion is due in part to the inclusion of anorexia, said Brennan M. R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, co–editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

"If you leave out anorexia, which is very nonspecific, the percentage of COVID-19 patients with GI symptoms is about 30%," Spiegel told Medscape Medical News.

Lei Pan, MD, PhD, of Binzhou Medical University Hospital in Binzhou, China, and colleagues in the Wuhan Medical Treatment Expert Group conducted a descriptive, cross-sectional, multicenter study on 204 patients who had polymerase chain reaction–confirmed COVID-19 at three hospitals in Hubei province from January 18, 2020, to February 28, 2020. The team considered clinical characteristics, laboratory data, and treatment.

Ninety-nine patients (48.5%) presented to the hospital with digestive symptoms as their chief complaint. Most of these patients did not have underlying digestive diseases. Their symptoms included anorexia (83.8%), diarrhea (29.3%), vomiting (0.8%), and abdominal pain (0.4%).

Like Spiegel, David A. Johnson, MD, professor of medicine and chief of gastroenterology at the Eastern Virginia School of Medicine in Norfolk, says that the patients with anorexia should be excluded. A more realistic ― if high ― estimate is the 29% who presented with diarrhea, Johnson says.

"Other GI problems ― abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting ― may raise the percentage slightly from the 29%," Johnson said.

For the overall study population, Pan and colleagues found that the average time from symptom onset to hospital admission was 8.1 days. However, it was 9.0 days for patients with GI symptoms, including those with anorexia, compared with 7.3 days for those who did not have digestive symptoms. Seven patients had digestive symptoms but no respiratory symptoms at admission.