Healthy Living at Home to Ward Off Coronavirus

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Even if you're stuck at home waiting for the coronavirus all clear, you can still keep a healthy lifestyle.

"Prevention is key in limiting the spread of coronavirus, and with more people working remotely or limiting their exposure to crowds, it's important to maintain healthy habits at home," said Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association (AHA).

"Wash your hands often and stay home when you feel sick, but don't disregard your physical activity and healthy eating habits," he continued in an association news release. "These are the foundation to maintaining and improving your health."

Here are some tips for keeping healthy at home:

Do a workout. Pick some exercises you can do at home like jumping jacks, lunges or jogging in place. Exercise in short bursts and repeat two to three times a day.

Pick some exercises you can do at home like jumping jacks, lunges or jogging in place. Exercise in short bursts and repeat two to three times a day. Cook heart-healthy meals. Canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and dried grains are great options to have on hand for recipes. Try a vegetarian three-bean chili or slow cooker barbecue chicken.

Canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and dried grains are great options to have on hand for recipes. Try a vegetarian three-bean chili or slow cooker barbecue chicken. Don't stress out. Take a few minutes each day to meditate, practice good sleep habits and stay socially connected with friends and family via text, videochat or phone call.

While the overall risk of getting seriously ill from the new coronavirus right now may be low, the AHA said that people with heart disease and people who survived a stroke are among those who need to be extra cautious. They have a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus.

In addition, every person is advised to remember to wash your hands often with soap and water; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue out; stay home if you're sick; avoid touching surfaces when out and about; try not to touch your face; and avoid people who appear sick.