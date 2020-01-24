ID Specialist Diagnosed With COVID-19 in 'Ironic Twist'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 19, 2020, BOSTON -- An infectious disease doctor who traveled to Boston to help coordinate the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2020, which went virtual to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, is in home isolation after being diagnosed with the virus.

It's "an ironic twist," Michael Saag, MD, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, tweeted on Tuesday night.

Before his diagnosis, he was already in self-quarantine, he told Medscape Medical News. He'd just returned from Boston, where he and a few dozen physicians, researchers, staff, and an army of IT people had converted CROI from an in-person to digital meeting in 36 hours.

Although the rest of the conference organizers who were in Boston are now in self-quarantine, none have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the week since the conference ended, according to the CROI press office.

Saag said he thinks it's likely he acquired COVID-19 after leaving the conference.

Making the Decision to go Virtual

CROI, the country's largest HIV conference, was set to attract 4000 infectious disease clinicians, HIV researchers, and basic scientists from around the world to the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

But 2 days before the conference, three people who attended a Biogen meeting in the city were diagnosed with COVID-19. That news tipped the scale for organizers, who had been on the fence about proceeding with an in-person conference, and the switch to digital was made, Sharon Hillier, PhD, chair of CROI 2020, reported during the conference.

About two dozen physicians and researchers — members of the CROI program committee — went to Boston anyway. This group included the heads of HIV research networks in the United States, such as the HIV Prevention Trials Network, the AIDS Clinical Trial Group, the Microbicide Trial Network, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network.

In addition, there were about 10 staff members from the International Antiviral Society-USA (IAS-USA), the organization behind CROI, and about 30 tech people "rattling around" the vast convention center where the science was supposed to be presented.