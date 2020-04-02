WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 2, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
Worldwide cases approach one million; the federal stockpile has thousands of broken ventilators; and New Orleans’ death rate is seven times New York’s. Here’s the latest news on COVID-19 at home and around the world:

  • The total number of cases worldwide approaches one million, with 942,000 confirmed as of this morning. Of those, 47,500 have died, but almost 200,000 have recovered. The U.S. has nearly twice as many cases as any other country, with around 217,000 confirmed. More than 5,000 people have died here.
  • How much food should you buy to feed your family for two weeks? A new calculator will tell you.
  • Cell phone data shows where people continued to move around even as most of the country was under lockdown orders, helping the virus to spread.

 

And on the lighter side…

  • The Getty Museum asked people to recreate works of art with items in their homes. The results are pretty astounding.
