Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 2, 2020

Worldwide cases approach one million; the federal stockpile has thousands of broken ventilators; and New Orleans’ death rate is seven times New York’s. Here’s the latest news on COVID-19 at home and around the world:

The total number of cases worldwide approaches one million, with 942,000 confirmed as of this morning. Of those, 47,500 have died, but almost 200,000 have recovered. The U.S. has nearly twice as many cases as any other country, with around 217,000 confirmed. More than 5,000 people have died here.

How much food should you buy to feed your family for two weeks? A new calculator will tell you.

Cell phone data shows where people continued to move around even as most of the country was under lockdown orders, helping the virus to spread.

How to make a DIY mask that works.

Texas and Florida are shaping up to be the next hotspots in the pandemic.

Proof social distancing works: The curve is flattening in California and Washington.

The contract for maintaining the federal stockpile of ventilators lapsed last summer. Now, thousands of them don’t work. And the personal protective equipment in the stockpile is about to run out.

At least 450 people have died in nursing homes across the U.S. Are screenings of workers doing enough?

New Orleans’ death rate is seven times higher than New York’s. Public health officials think they know why.

Twelve fraught hours with EMTs in Paterson, NJ, a city of 148,000 with a 911 coronavirus call volume that matches New York City’s.

In China, a smartphone app shows your COVID-19 status. Green means you can enter the grocery store. Red keeps you out.

African governments are working with social media and tech companies to fight misinformation about coronavirus.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro is the only major world leader still downplaying the threat of COVID-19.

And on the lighter side…

Frog and Toad may be friends, but what if they were forced to quarantine together?