Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 9, 2020

Projected death tolls were lowered -- with a caveat. Race plays a role in who dies, and the pandemic may have the power to stop wars. Here’s the latest on coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world:

We’re approaching 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide this morning, with nearly 90,000 deaths and 337,000 recoveries. In the U.S. we have more than 432,000 cases, almost 15,000 deaths, and 24,000 recoveries. With more than 150,000 cases, New York state alone has more than any country in the world outside the U.S. and Spain.

The projected death totals here have been lowered dramatically, thanks to social distancing and quarantine. But that model assumes these measures will remain in place until August.

The virus is killing black Americans at an alarming rate. Of those whose race was released, 42% were black, while African Americans make up roughly 21% of the population.

Meanwhile, as the nation is told to wear masks in public, African Americans fear racial profiling. Two black men in masks say they were kicked out of Walmart.

Until now the country’s hotspots have been major urban centers, but outbreaks in rural areas are emerging. Outcomes are often worse there.

About 90% of the federal stockpile of protective equipment has already been deployed.

Two studies of coronavirus genomes in New York found that the majority of cases there originated in Europe, not Asia.

Preliminary research suggests that with hard-breathing runners and bikers, regular social distancing measures may not be enough.

Fewer than 100,000 people passed through an airport security checkpoint on Tuesday, the lowest number since the 1950s.

If you feel like you’re living through a Stephen King novel, you’re not the only one. He’s sorry.

Dust off the home economics and shop lessons you learned decades ago, if you were lucky to have learned them. Mending, baking, and sewing are necessary skills now.

Coronavirus is spreading in Russia, with a record one-day tally bringing the total past 10,000. Most of the country is not in lockdown.

A global pandemic has the power to stop -- or at least pause -- wars. Saudi Arabia has declared a cease-fire in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.

A 103-year-old Italian woman survived COVID-19. She credits "courage and strength, faith."