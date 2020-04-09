WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 9, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
Projected death tolls were lowered -- with a caveat. Race plays a role in who dies, and the pandemic may have the power to stop wars. Here’s the latest on coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world:

  • We’re approaching 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide this morning, with nearly 90,000 deaths and 337,000 recoveries. In the U.S. we have more than 432,000 cases, almost 15,000 deaths, and 24,000 recoveries. With more than 150,000 cases, New York state alone has more than any country in the world outside the U.S. and Spain.
  • If you feel like you’re living through a Stephen King novel, you’re not the only one. He’s sorry.
  • Dust off the home economics and shop lessons you learned decades ago, if you were  lucky to have learned them. Mending, baking, and sewing are necessary skills now.
  • A global pandemic has the power to stop -- or at least pause -- wars. Saudi Arabia has declared a cease-fire in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.
