Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 13, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
About one-third of the world’s new cases – and deaths – since Friday happened here at home. Coronavirus complicated the response to deadly tornadoes in the South yesterday. And new threats are emerging to the food supply chain. Here’s what happened this weekend in the U.S. and elsewhere:

  • The weekend brought another 260,000 confirmed cases and 18,000 deaths worldwide, bringing the total to more than 1,860,000 cases and 115,000 deaths. Almost 100,000 of the new cases were in the U.S., where we now have almost 560,000 cases and more than 22,000 dead. Of those confirmed cases, 93,000 people have been hospitalized and almost 42,000 have recovered.
  • While some at the federal level push to start reopening the country as early as May, governors urge caution
  • Social distancing measures complicated local governments’ response to the deadly tornadoes that tore through the south on Sunday. In question: Whether to open community shelters.
  • For “The Fight for New York,” the Associated Press followed residents for 24 hours as they try to survive -- and do their part -- to save a city under siege by a pandemic. 
  • The sense of decision fatigue is amplified by the virus, when every decision feels life-or-death.
  • South Korea now has at least 116 people who’d been cleared of coronavirus testing positive again. Officials are still investigating the cause of the apparent relapses. Meanwhile, the country will be sending 600,000 tests to the U.S. this week.
