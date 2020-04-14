WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 14, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
A tracker lets you see how your nearest metro area is faring; doctors are bucking medical protocol to treat the virus; and Russia may be facing a major outbreak. Get the latest on what’s happening in the U.S. and around the world:

  • The world is closing in on 2 million confirmed cases, with more than 120,000 deaths and 465,000 recoveries. The U.S. has more than 580,000 cases and almost 24,000 deaths, with 44,000 recoveries.  
  • One reason supermarket shelves are empty: It’s difficult to redirect all the commercially-available food we’re not eating at restaurants. Meanwhile, organizations are trying to connect farmers and food banks, so the farmers don’t have to destroy excess food and the food banks have more to distribute. 
  • Monkeys, cows, and pigeons, normally fed by devotees at Nepal’s most revered Hindu temple, faced starvation due to a nationwide lockdown. Volunteers and staff have returned to feed them.
