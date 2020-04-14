Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 14, 2020

A tracker lets you see how your nearest metro area is faring; doctors are bucking medical protocol to treat the virus; and Russia may be facing a major outbreak. Get the latest on what’s happening in the U.S. and around the world:

The world is closing in on 2 million confirmed cases, with more than 120,000 deaths and 465,000 recoveries. The U.S. has more than 580,000 cases and almost 24,000 deaths, with 44,000 recoveries.

The New York metropolitan area remains the epicenter of the outbreak in this country, but other metro areas are also at risk.

After the governor of South Dakota refused to issue a stay-at-home order, the state now has one of the country’s largest coronavirus hotspots.

Tracing the bottleneck of testing in this country.

Treating the virus is forcing some doctors to disregard established medical protocols. Some find that positioning patients on their stomachs could save lives.

Immigrant detainees being held at ICE facilities aren’t able to practice social distancing, and many say they have been denied face masks.

One reason supermarket shelves are empty: It’s difficult to redirect all the commercially-available food we’re not eating at restaurants. Meanwhile, organizations are trying to connect farmers and food banks, so the farmers don’t have to destroy excess food and the food banks have more to distribute.

A country-by-country breakdown of the virus around the world.

The World Health Organization announced that the number of new cases is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the coronavirus situation is more perilous than had been portrayed.

Monkeys, cows, and pigeons, normally fed by devotees at Nepal’s most revered Hindu temple, faced starvation due to a nationwide lockdown. Volunteers and staff have returned to feed them.