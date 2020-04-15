Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 15, 2020

Governors, the CDC, and FEMA are all making plans to re-open the country, safely. We may need to practice social distancing until 2022. And some lucky people describe what it’s like to recover from COVID-19. Here’s what’s happening in the U.S. and around the world this morning:

Today we’ll pass 2 million confirmed cases worldwide. So far there have been 128,000 deaths and more than half a million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had 610,000 confirmed cases and 26,000 deaths, with 50,000 recoveries.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health predict we may need to continue intermittent social distancing measures until 2022.

A group of prominent scientists briefed the White House about the current state of antibody testing. Much of the news wasn't very good.

The FDA has approved a diagnostic test for COVID-19 using saliva, which has the potential to make screening easier and more widespread.

President Trump announced he will suspend funding for the World Health Organization for 60 to 90 days, even as the organization works to fight the global pandemic. The move drew condemnation from other world leaders.

Yesterday New York City revised its death toll north of 10,000, adding more than 3,700 additional people who were presumed to have died of the coronavirus but had never tested positive.

While COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, doctors are seeing damage in hearts, kidneys, and elsewhere.

What it feels like to recover from COVID-19.

The coronavirus may change higher education in lasting ways, from admissions testing to overall enrollment.

Lockdowns in at least 33 of Africa's 54 countries have blocked farmers from getting food to markets and threatened deliveries of food assistance to rural populations.

A handful of European countries have begun to relax lockdown restrictions. The World Health Organization advises reopening in two-week stages.

In Japan, which has urged residents to isolate but has yet to issue a lockdown order, there may be as many as 400,000 deaths without urgent action.

As stay-at-home orders empty the streets, speed demons around the world hit the gas.

How to celebrate birthdays during a pandemic.