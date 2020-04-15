WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 15, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

Governors, the CDC, and FEMA are all making plans to re-open the country, safely. We may need to practice social distancing until 2022. And some lucky people describe what it’s like to recover from COVID-19. Here’s what’s happening in the U.S. and around the world this morning:

  • Today we’ll pass 2 million confirmed cases worldwide. So far there have been 128,000 deaths and more than half a million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had 610,000 confirmed cases and 26,000 deaths, with 50,000 recoveries. 
  • Yesterday New York City revised its death toll north of 10,000, adding more than 3,700 additional people who were presumed to have died of the coronavirus but had never tested positive.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD