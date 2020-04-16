Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 16, 2020

How different states count their COVID-19 casualties. How coronavirus emptied out one college town. And how four countries seem to have kept the virus in check. Here’s the latest on the virus in the U.S. and worldwide:

As of this morning, the world has close to 2.1 million confirmed cases and 138,000 deaths. More than 520,000 have recovered. Here at home, we’ve had 640,000 confirmed cases, 31,000 deaths, and 53,000 recovered.

If someone dies with coronavirus, does that mean they died of coronavirus? It depends where they lived.

Starting tomorrow in New York State, residents are required to wear a face covering whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

Nurses at a Santa Monica hospital have been suspended after refusing to work without proper facemasks.

This account of the last texts between a dying healthcare worker and her daughter will break your heart.

Remote learning is challenging for every student. But for children with special education needs, it poses extra difficulties.

A day-by-day account of how coronavirus affected one college town.

Major League Baseball is taking part in a nationwide study involving up to 10,000 people—from hot dog vendors to general managers—who will be given tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

While most of the world struggles, some places are coping better. See how four countries seem to be beating the virus.

As the world focuses on the pandemic, experts fear losing ground in the long fight against other infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and cholera that kill millions every year.

According to a Guatemalan official, at least half of the cases in Guatemala can be traced back to migrants forced to return from the U.S., which he referred to as "the Wuhan of the Americas."

Healthcare workers in Latin America face hostility and fear outside the hospitals.

Why are some recovered COVID patients in South Korea testing positive again?

Coronavirus cases in Europe approach the one-million mark.