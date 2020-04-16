WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 16, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
How different states count their COVID-19 casualties. How coronavirus emptied out one college town. And how four countries seem to have kept the virus in check. Here’s the latest on the virus in the U.S. and worldwide:

  • As the world focuses on the pandemic, experts fear losing ground in the long fight against other infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and cholera that kill millions every year. 
  • According to a Guatemalan official, at least half of the cases in Guatemala can be traced back to migrants forced to return from the U.S., which he referred to as "the Wuhan of the Americas."
