Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 20, 2020

The U.S. passes three-quarters of a million cases; the country’s anti-lockdown protests may be coordinated by just a handful of people; and wild animals roam locked down streets around the world. Find out what happened over the weekend and this morning:

Over the weekend another 200,000 cases were confirmed around the world, bringing the total over 2.4 million. Nearly 20,000 more people died—that total now stands at 166,000. But another 80,000 recoveries have been tallied, too, for a total of 633,000. The U.S. has almost one-third of all cases worldwide, with 760,000 as of this morning. Nearly 41,000 have died here, and 71,000 have recovered.

Anti-lockdown protests took place across the country this weekend. But it appears many of them didn’t take place organically—they were organized by just three people, a set of pro-gun brothers.

Governors insist they don’t have enough tests available to safely reopen their states.

Research suggests the virus is far less deadly than we thought. But that makes it impossible to know if the person next to you is contagious and asymptomatic.

Ventilators aren’t the only machines in short supply to treat COVID-19. Doctors are discovering that many patients need kidney dialysis.

Take a look at the major drugs, vaccines, and other therapies in development to fight the virus.

Inaccurate or misused antibody tests purporting to show immunity, rushed to market without FDA approval, may prove as damaging as the faulty diagnostic tests that delayed the country’s initial coronavirus response.

The Detroit Police Department has been hard-hit by the virus. More than one-third of uniformed officers have been quarantined at some point.

Nursing homes have become a major source of COVID-19 deaths around the world. In New Jersey, 70 people died at one troubled location. At a nursing home in an upscale section of Brooklyn, 55 people have died. Not a single person there has been tested. And in Europe, nursing homes are struggling to ease residents’ loneliness while still keeping them safe.

Dozens of grocery store workers have died from the virus. Should stores ban in-person shopping?

Nations that responded quickly to the virus are beginning to reopen, slowly.

Singapore seemed to be holding off a major outbreak, but then cases spiked. What happened?

After nine years of war, Syria’s three rival parts seem unable to work together to fight a pandemic.

Bored? You might be surprised at how much premium content is being made available for free online right now. And there’s always competitive marble racing.