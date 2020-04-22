WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 22, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
So far, no drugs have been clearly effective in treating COVID-19; the second wave next winter could be worse; and stay-at-home orders have an unintended benefit. Get the latest updates on coronavirus at home and around the world:

  • As of this morning, the world is approaching 2.6 million confirmed cases, with almost 180,000 deaths and nearly 700,000 recoveries. In the U.S., we’ve had over 825,000 cases. Forty-five thousand people have died, and almost 76,000 have recovered.
  • An autopsy showed that the first COVID death in the U.S. happened on February 6 in California, weeks earlier than the Washington case previously believed to be the first.
  • Two-thirds of Americans support vote-by-mail in November, according to a new poll. Two weeks after Wisconsin held controversial in-person elections, 19 people connected to the polling have tested positive.
