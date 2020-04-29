WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 29, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

More Americans have died from COVID-19 than in the entire Vietnam War. Nearly 70 people died in one home for aging veterans. And most schools aren’t reopening any time soon. Here’s what you should know about coronavirus this morning:

  • More than 3.1 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with almost 218,000 deaths and nearly 936,000 recoveries. The U.S. alone has roughly one-third of the global cases—yesterday we passed the 1 million mark. More than 58,000 people have died here in less than three months, a larger death toll than the two decades of the Vietnam War, and another 116,000 have recovered.
  • “Essential workers” like grocery store clerks, delivery people, and restaurant workers, are risking their lives at low paying jobs. Many have had enough.
  • Around the world, some governments are beginning to slowly relax their social distancing restrictions. Here’s what life after lockdown looks like.
  • The U.S. isn’t the only country with concerns about the food supply. To handle a glut of potatoes, Belgium has asked its residents to eat French fries twice a week.
  • Chef, Netflix host, and cookbook author Samin Nosrat wants us all to cook together. Lasagna, this weekend.
  • Working from home means you don’t have to dress up. Unless you’re on camera, in which case you may want to wear pants. And maybe redecorate, virtually.
