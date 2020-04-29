Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 29, 2020

More Americans have died from COVID-19 than in the entire Vietnam War. Nearly 70 people died in one home for aging veterans. And most schools aren’t reopening any time soon. Here’s what you should know about coronavirus this morning:

More than 3.1 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with almost 218,000 deaths and nearly 936,000 recoveries. The U.S. alone has roughly one-third of the global cases—yesterday we passed the 1 million mark. More than 58,000 people have died here in less than three months, a larger death toll than the two decades of the Vietnam War, and another 116,000 have recovered.

If states begin lifting restrictions too early, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the country could see a rebound that would "get us right back in the same boat that we were a few weeks ago," adding that the country could see many more deaths than are currently predicted.

Rhode Island has tested more residents per capita than any other state, leading officials to discover many infections that might have gone overlooked elsewhere.

Nearly 70 residents have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans. And a survey finds that more than half of older Americans living at home, many with chronic conditions, put off medical treatment during the first month of social distancing.

Despite strict protocols requiring everyone to wear a mask, Vice President Pence went without one during an official visit to the Mayo Clinic yesterday.

President Trump’s decision to use the Defense Production Act to require meat-processing plants to remain open has union officials worried about worker safety.

“Essential workers” like grocery store clerks, delivery people, and restaurant workers, are risking their lives at low paying jobs. Many have had enough.

Regardless of President Trump’s prodding, most school districts have no plans to end online lessons soon. Reopening, when it does come, will bring significant changes, educators say. Meanwhile, Facebook is hosting a virtual graduation with Oprah as commencement speaker.

Airborne droplets of coronavirus were detected at hospitals in Wuhan, China. Scientists don’t know if it was capable of transmitting the virus.

Sweden took a more relaxed approach to restrictions than other Scandinavian countries, and the death rate has now risen significantly higher than many other countries in Europe.

Around the world, some governments are beginning to slowly relax their social distancing restrictions. Here’s what life after lockdown looks like.

There are still 34 countries and territories that have yet to report a single case of the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. isn’t the only country with concerns about the food supply. To handle a glut of potatoes, Belgium has asked its residents to eat French fries twice a week.