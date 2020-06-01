WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 1, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
Protests over the killing of George Floyd may lead to a catastrophic setback in controlling COVID-19. Communities of color have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. And the majority of Americans still prioritize containing the pandemic over restarting the economy. Catch up from a weekend of big news:

  • Another weekend, another large jump in numbers: Worldwide we now have almost 6.2 million confirmed cases. More than 372,000 people have died, and almost 2.7 million have recovered. Here in the U.S., we’re at nearly 1.8 million cases, with more than 104,000 deaths and almost 445,000 recoveries.
  • Protests erupting across the nation over the past week -- and law enforcement’s response to them -- are threatening to upend efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of coronavirus just as those efforts were finally getting underway. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms offered demonstrators a few words of advice. “If you were out protesting, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”
  • Is America’s pandemic waning or raging? Yes.
  • Restaurants devoted mainly to quick bites and drinks are reconfiguring their businesses to limit traffic in tight quarters. In communities across the country, church congregations that had sequestered for months ventured forth at a social distance in search of comfort. And in New York City, officials are trying to figure out how to lure 8 million daily users back to the crowded mass transit system.
  • Schools are finding new ways to honor their graduates: parades, photos, Zoom calls. Key West has gone its own way. And it involves water.
