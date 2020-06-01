Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 1, 2020

Protests over the killing of George Floyd may lead to a catastrophic setback in controlling COVID-19. Communities of color have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. And the majority of Americans still prioritize containing the pandemic over restarting the economy. Catch up from a weekend of big news:

Another weekend, another large jump in numbers: Worldwide we now have almost 6.2 million confirmed cases. More than 372,000 people have died, and almost 2.7 million have recovered. Here in the U.S., we’re at nearly 1.8 million cases, with more than 104,000 deaths and almost 445,000 recoveries.

Protests erupting across the nation over the past week -- and law enforcement’s response to them -- are threatening to upend efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of coronavirus just as those efforts were finally getting underway. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms offered demonstrators a few words of advice. “If you were out protesting, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

Is America’s pandemic waning or raging? Yes.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say the coronavirus outbreak has exacted a severe economic toll on their communities, but a majority of a divided country still says controlling the virus’s spread is more important than trying to restart the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Communities of color are being hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19. Until a few weeks ago, racial data for COVID-19 was sparse. It's still incomplete, but now 48 states plus Washington D.C., report at least some data. Another pandemic disparity: which employees get paid leave to heal from the virus or to care for their children.

A drive-by wake. A masked funeral. A memorial on Zoom. This is how families are facing death in the pandemic.

Eli Lilly and Co. said the first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19. It’s the world’s first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.

Restaurants devoted mainly to quick bites and drinks are reconfiguring their businesses to limit traffic in tight quarters. In communities across the country, church congregations that had sequestered for months ventured forth at a social distance in search of comfort. And in New York City, officials are trying to figure out how to lure 8 million daily users back to the crowded mass transit system.

As new deaths and cases fall in the United States, Europe and Asia, Latin America now stands as the world's sole region where the outbreak is unequivocally reaching new heights. The United States has delivered two million doses of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to Brazil for use in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, more states opened up and crowds of commuters trickled onto the roads in many cities today as a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began despite an upward trend in new infections.