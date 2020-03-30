Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 30, 2020

Nationwide social distancing is extended through April 30, New Orleans emerges as a new hotspot, and both Wuhan and Seattle show signs of improvement. Here’s what happened over the weekend and so far today:

As of this morning, 732,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with nearly 35,000 deaths. Almost 11,000 of those victims are from Italy alone. The U.S. has 143,000 confirmed cases, the most of any country in the world, with more than 2,500 deaths.

After Dr. Anthony Fauci said there could be as many as 200,000 deaths in the U.S., President Trump backed off his suggestion that restrictions could be eased by Easter. Instead, he extended them through April 30.

In New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak, the 911 system has been so overwhelmed that some patients are being left behind in their homes.

Louisiana, in particular New Orleans, emerges as a new global hotspot, with more than 3,400 confirmed cases and 150 deaths.

But around Seattle, where the virus first appeared in the U.S., some good news: A slowdown in new cases suggests that restrictions are working.

Could a mask you make yourself from an old t-shirt actually protect you?

With so many Americans ordering groceries online, Instacart workers say their lives are at risk. They may strike.

Both opera singer Placido Domingo and singer-songwriter John Prine have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Prine is on a ventilator, in critical condition.

Young New Yorkers are volunteering to shop for those most at risk. “Just because we’re doing social distancing, that doesn’t mean you have to do emotional distancing.”

How social distancing is changing Passover, Easter, Ramadan, and Nowruz observance.

A data-visualization company shows how a single Spring Break gathering at a Florida beach could help spread coronavirus across the country.

After the entire country went into lockdown with only four hours’ notice, thousands of migrant workers in India are forced to walk hundreds of miles to reach home.

Wuhan, the city in China where the outbreak began, is gradually returning to normal.

Russia is considering a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.