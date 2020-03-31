WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 31, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

Maybe we should all wear masks in public, 261 million of us are asked to stay home, and cars line up for miles at a food bank. Here’s the latest on the virus, at home and around the world:

WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD