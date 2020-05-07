Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 7, 2020

Most reopening states don’t meet the criteria recommended by the federal government. Other countries are preparing for a second wave of outbreaks. And could a llama’s antibodies neutralize the virus? Here’s the latest on coronavirus around the world:

The world is approaching 3.8 million confirmed cases and 265,000 deaths. More than 1.25 million have recovered. At home in the U.S., we’re nearing 1.25 million cases. More than 73,000 people have died, and almost 190,000 have recovered.

A set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers, and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration.

After the administration said it would be disbanding the coronavirus task force, President Trump now says it will continue indefinitely, though with a shift in focus.

More than half of U.S. states have begun to reopen their economies or plan to do so soon. But most fail to meet criteria recommended by the Trump administration to resume business and social activities. If you’re still staying home, you’re not alone.

Among mothers with young children, nearly one-fifth say their children are not getting enough to eat, a rate three times as high as in 2008, during the worst of the Great Recession.

What does it really feel like to have a bad case of COVID-19?

Antibodies from Winter, a 4-year-old llama, have neutralized coronavirus and other infections in lab experiments.

A series of studies of the genomes of thousands of samples of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 show that it is mutating and evolving as it adapts to its human hosts.

After the pandemic emptied streets and highways, Americans are starting to drive again.

California restaurants have drafted a plan that envisions a changed world within dining rooms, as an industry built on face-to-face contact and crowded tables looks for ways to safely conduct business and avoid the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants around the country are devising their own methods.

Nearly half of men say they do most of the homeschooling. Three percent of women agree.

Authorities in many countries are drawing up plans for how to cope with a second wave of outbreaks even as they slowly work to reopen businesses and resume other activity halted to combat the pandemic.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally surged after a record daily rise in infections, meaning it now has the fifth highest number of registered cases in the world and more cases than in Germany or France.

African nations are facing a surge of COVID-19 cases with less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people.

Across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has left indigenous peoples at particular risk..

Measures to stop contagion have stifled protest movements worldwide, from the mass demonstrations of Hong Kong to the civil disobedience of climate activists in London who last year caused gridlock by shutting roads and bridges. But protesters have learned to adapt.

See how the world is being reorganized to observe social distancing.