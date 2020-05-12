WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 12, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
Dr. Fauci has a dire warning for us. Tribal nations around the U.S. are experiencing a virological catastrophe. And Johns Hopkins will train you to become a contact tracer. Get the latest on coronavirus at home and everywhere:

  • The world has now seen 4.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 287,000 deaths. Close to 1.5 million people have recovered. Here in the U.S., nearly 1.35 million cases have been confirmed. Almost 81,000 people have died, and close to 233,000 have recovered.
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”
  • Three days after a top aide to Vice President Pence tested positive, the White House made official for its employees what have long been prescribed for the public at large: masks. President Trump will not be wearing one.
