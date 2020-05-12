Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 12, 2020

Dr. Fauci has a dire warning for us. Tribal nations around the U.S. are experiencing a virological catastrophe. And Johns Hopkins will train you to become a contact tracer. Get the latest on coronavirus at home and everywhere:

The world has now seen 4.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 287,000 deaths. Close to 1.5 million people have recovered. Here in the U.S., nearly 1.35 million cases have been confirmed. Almost 81,000 people have died, and close to 233,000 have recovered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

A White House task force report shows the virus spreading far from the coasts, despite President Trump’s claims that cases are falling everywhere. Two new reports released by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention paint a harrowing picture of the grip and spread of coronavirus in parts of the U.S.

Three days after a top aide to Vice President Pence tested positive, the White House made official for its employees what have long been prescribed for the public at large: masks. President Trump will not be wearing one.

For the Navajo Nation, crowding, tradition, and medical disparities have tangled together on the tribe’s land to create a virological catastrophe. Doctors Without Borders has dispatched a team there, the first time the organization has set up inside the U.S. In South Dakota, the governor is threatening legal action against two Native American tribes that have defied orders to remove highway checkpoints onto tribal land in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus there. Tribal nations around the United States are facing their most severe crisis in decades.

The nation needs a sprawling network of contact tracers to track and halt the spread of COVID-19. To that end, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health unveiled a course on the online platform Coursera to teach Americans the fundamentals of contact tracing.

The World Health Organization said today that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease and said it was focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones.

As the world confronts the pandemic, several nations in Asia have been hailed for curbing the spread within their borders. But in the face of the coronavirus, victory can be elusive and fleeting. Infections in Singapore, an affluent Southeast Asian city-state of fewer than 6 million people, have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months — from 226 in mid-March to more than 23,800, the most in Asia after China, India and Pakistan. And after six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavirus.

Russian factory and construction workers returned to work today despite a new surge in coronavirus cases which gave Russia the second highest number of infections in the world after the United States.

A drive-by art show turned lawns and garages into galleries.