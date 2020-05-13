Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 13, 2020

Resentment over lockdowns is beginning to bubble over into violence. But most Americans still believe social distancing is necessary. And a devastating wave of coronavirus is sweeping across Latin America. Here’s the latest news on the pandemic:

Worldwide, we’re closing in on 4.3 million confirmed cases, with more than 292,000 deaths and 1.5 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’re up to 1.37 million cases. More than 82,000 people have died, and 230,000 have recovered.

There is growing consensus among modelers estimating the number of cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the next few weeks, roughly 120,000 total fatalities through mid-June. But reopenings are likely to change those numbers upward.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning yesterday that cities and states could “turn back the clock” and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast -- a sharp contrast as President Donald Trump pushes to right a free-falling economy. The pandemic has inspired a simmering resentment among a small minority of Americans protesting to return to work and reopen the economy, and tensions are bubbling over in scenes of lawlessness. For instance, in Michigan armed militiamen stood guard outside a barbershop that defied the lockdown and reopened. And a man who refused to wear a mask broke the arm of a Target employee in Los Angeles.

As more states began to relax restrictions, about 25 million more people ventured outside their homes on an average day last week than during the preceding six weeks. Meanwhile, a new poll finds that Americans are curbing their expectations about when it will be safe for gatherings of 10 or more people, with about 2 in 3 adults now saying it will not be until July or later before those events can happen.

Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month.

Could the porn industry’s plan to operate safely during the HIV/AIDS epidemic help us reopen the country?

Doctors treating coronavirus patients are seeing a range of odd and frightening syndromes, including blood clots of all sizes throughout the body, kidney failure, heart inflammation and immune complications. In COVID-19 support groups created on social media sites, survivors post head-to-toe complaints that read like a medical encyclopedia: anxiety, heart palpitations, muscle aches, bluish toes. It’s hard to know which ones are clearly related to the virus, but the accounts help fuel doctors’ increasing belief that this is not just a respiratory disease.

Personal protective equipment remains elusive in many areas. A little-known Virginia-based defense company that was awarded a $55 million federal contract to provide 10 million N95 masks for the U.S. government’s coronavirus response failed to deliver and had its contract canceled Tuesday. And a cargo plane carrying supplies for healthcare workers held N95 masks that were counterfeit — as are millions of medical masks, gloves, gowns, and other supplies being used in hospitals across the country, putting lives at risk.

School is out for an early summer for most US kids -- and discouraging signs about the spread of coronavirus are starting to cloud hopes of a return to class in the fall. In the most sweeping sign yet of the long-term impact of the coronavirus on American higher education, California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, said that classes would be canceled for the fall semester, with instruction taking place almost exclusively online.

Across Europe, problems reopening demonstrate the challenges many countries face as they seek to balance economic and health care needs while reassuring terrified citizens with promises that perhaps were overly optimistic.

While coronavirus tests can be difficult to obtain in many countries, China is rapidly expanding their availability and affordability, enabling the masses -- not just frontline workers, people from hard-hit areas or the sick -- to get tested.

As the coronavirus’s toll eased in New York and in European capitals, a devastating wave has struck cities in Latin America, one that rivals the worst outbreaks in the world. Faced with overwhelmed hospitals and surging coronavirus deaths, Brazilian state and city governments are lurching forward with mandatory lockdowns against the will of President Jair Bolsonaro, who says job losses are more damaging than COVID-19.

For the first time, COVID-19 has been confirmed in a crowded civilian protection camp in South Sudan’s capital, the United Nations said Tuesday, a worrying development in a country that’s one of the world’s least prepared for the virus’ spread.

In Detroit, members of the T-Rex Walking Club don inflatable costumes for parades down empty sidewalks.

For the Gen-Xers in the house: Zoom isn’t just a teleconferencing app.