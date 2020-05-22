Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 22, 2020

The coronavirus doesn’t spread easily from contaminated surfaces after all. Only 4% of Americans have been infected, so the epidemic is far from over. And Memorial Day will look very different this year. Here’s what you should know as we head into the holiday weekend:

As of this morning the world has seen over 5.1 million confirmed cases. More than 333,000 have died, and almost 2 million have recovered. In the U.S., we’ve had over 1.57 million confirmed cases. Nearly 95,000 people have died, and close to 300,000 have recovered.

The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website. And researchers who examined the lungs of patients killed by COVID-19 found evidence that it attacks the lining of blood vessels there, a critical difference from the lungs of people who died of the flu.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said “we are not closing our country” if the U.S. is hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections. An influential model from London’s Imperial College says the epidemic is far from over in the U.S., with just 4% of Americans having been infected.

A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.

The impact of the pandemic is particularly acute among black Americans and Latinos, who are nearly three times as likely to personally know someone who has died from the virus than white Americans, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Five hundred seventy workers at the Tyson Foods chicken processing facility in Wilkes County, NC, have tested positive. The outbreaks have happened despite Tyson temporarily closing parts of the facility for deep cleaning and worker absences related to quarantines and other factors.

Paterson, NJ, a low-income city of 150,000, has been a pioneer in creating a contact-tracing program to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An Oxford University coronavirus vaccine study is ready to begin its next phase, entering human trials involving 10,260 participants.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated across Latin America, Russia and the Indian subcontinent today even as curves flattened and reopening was underway in much of Europe, Asia, and the United States.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. People usually celebrate by traveling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals — all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new virus outbreaks.

South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year. And in Nigeria, about a third of the population — 60 million people — must leave home to find clean water, making it harder to control the spread.

Lockdowns have rocked the restaurant business at every level. In Paris, 3-star Michelin chef Guy Savoy has begun offering takeout. But most people can’t go there, so many have taken to baking at home. In the U.S., King Arthur Flour saw grocery store sales go up 600%, almost literally overnight. And in England, demand for flour has reached “obscene” levels. Take a look at grocery shopping hauls from around the world.

AP photographer David Goldman used a projector to cast large images of the veterans onto the homes of their loved ones, who looked out from doors and windows. The resulting portraits show both the towering place each veteran held in their loved ones’ lives — and the sadness left behind.